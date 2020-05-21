GAINESVILLE, Fla., and SEVILLE, Spain, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp, a world leader in practice tests and assessments for IT certifications, announced today that it has selected ITProTV to offer online IT training for select courses on the MeasureUp platform. ITProTV is the highest rated online skills development platform for IT professionals.
IT learners using the MeasureUp platform for practice tests and assessments can now access ITProTV online training courses from vendors such as Microsoft, CompTIA, Cisco, AWS, VMware and more.
"We want to give IT professionals the convenience of learning and test prep in one place," said Tim Broom, CEO and Co-founder of ITProTV. "This new relationship will benefit current and future IT professionals around the world."
"We train 400,000 IT professionals around the world every year in digital skills and is our goal to provide them the best tools to get certified," said Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp. "Now they can get not only our practice tests but also ITProTV's video resources directly from our website."
About MeasureUp
MeasureUp a company belonging to Media Interactiva, is a world leader in practice tests and assessments for ICT sector certifications. MeasureUp has more than 200 titles, which makes it easy for its customers to train remotely for certification exams with major technology companies. These include Microsoft, which uses MeasureUp as sole provider of practice tests, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, CompTIA, Oracle, PMI, or VMWare, among others.
MeasureUp Contact: Vita Lirola, Senior Consultant, vita.lirola@grayling.com, + 34 689 641 613
About ITProTV
ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering the best of the classroom experience online and on-demand to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice tests and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.
ITProTV Contact: Valerie Riley, valerie@itpro.tv, +1 (352) 256-9156