GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITProTV, the highest rated online skills development platform for IT professionals, announced today that 34 educational institutions experiencing learning disruptions from the impact of COVID-19 have implemented no-cost training from ITProTV for more than 1,600 students.
To assist the learning community during this period of social distancing, ITProTV initiated a program to provide no-cost access to online training for select courses to educational institutions who are unable to conduct in-person learning.
"So many organizations have stepped up to help others, and we wanted to do our part," ITProTV CEO Tim Broom said. "Helping IT professionals in every stage of their career is what we are all about, and to be able to assist students and instructors with access ITProTV made sense."
C-TEC, the Career and Technology Education Center of Licking County, Ohio teaches IT and Computer Training as part of its Adult Education program. When students were suddenly unable to attend in-person classes due to Covid-19, instructor Roger Elliott reached out to ITProTV.
Through the ITProTV free access program, the students were provided with online CompTIA courses, including Security+, Linux+, Server+, and PenTest+.
"We have always been a brick and mortar campus providing traditional, in-person classes for our IT program," Elliott said. "ITProTV has offered us content for each course we have been forced to teach online. While we were thrust into online learning, ITProTV helped smooth that transition for our faculty and students. Not only has it been a big help during crazy times, but the overwhelmingly positive response from our students has us looking into using ITProTV when we return to the traditional classroom."
