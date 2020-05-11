SILICON VALLEY, California, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay Area-headquartered ITRenew, the global leader in Circular Cloud and data center transformation, today announced it has joined forces with Hydro66, Sweden's ultra-low emissions, colocation data center pioneer, to enable companies across the EU to reduce the cost and carbon footprint of hosting their data at scale.
The explosive growth of data collected in recent years, and the new applications and business models using it – including those emerging from the COVID-19 crisis – has made rapid, efficient and cost-effective data center scaling a must. At the same time, the exponential rise in e-waste and CO2 emissions make it imperative to do so responsibly and sustainably.
With this in mind, ITRenew and Hydro66 are bringing a combination of disruptive thinking and tested innovation to the dual challenges of driving down infrastructure costs and maximizing sustainability at scale. For the first time, Hydro66 customers will be able to take advantage of integrated turnkey hardware and cloud services solutions that deliver the financial and environmental advantages of both Sesame by ITRenew's groundbreaking hyperscale-powered, rack-scale servers and Hydro66's "move data, not power" philosophy.
Sesame is the latest ITRenew innovation created to put the circular economy principle of keeping assets in their highest utility for as long as possible, into practice. There are currently over 75 million servers in use in large data centers, but 46 million of those will reach the end of their working lives and need to be replaced within the next three years. ITRenew creates reuse pathways for data center hardware that extend their lifetime value, lower total cost of primary and secondary ownership, and maximize sustainability by reducing e-waste and the demand for the CO2-producing manufacture of new materials. In the case of Sesame, the company has transformed proven premium technology, used by the world's largest data center operators, into cost-effective, high-density, high-performance rack-scale servers, pre-engineered for the demanding open system, AI/ML and converged workloads of Hydro66 customers. In common workloads, Sesame delivers greater than 40% advantage in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as compared to traditional OEM equipment, without any compromise to quality, performance, or support.
David Rowe, Founder CEO, Hydro66 says: "The current model for how to process and store data is broken. 'Business as usual' has met its limits and new thinking and leadership is required. ITRenew's circular data center approach adds to our core proposition of cost-effective and environmentally friendly compute and store. Given the current global climate it's more important than ever that business adopt sustainable, circular models that create value by making use of the resources already 'in-play'. But you have to also do this without compromise to performance or quality, and at the best economics. This is the main reason we were eager to work with ITRenew."
Hydro66 has changed the economics of colocation with radical design decisions, and created the eco-friendliest colocation data center in the world with its innovative and pioneering approach to sustainability. Situated by the largest hydro-electrical grid in the Nordics, with amongst the lowest cost green energy in the EU, Hydro66 benefits from cool climates, unlimited bandwidth and scalable, reliable and low cost green energy. As Hydro66 moves to launch their own public and private cloud, Sesame by ITRenew further adds to this capability by providing Hydro66 with robust, reliable, low-cost server racks that make the power of hyperscale accessible and affordable for all of their customers. Sesame solutions arrive at Hydro66's Boden facility in Northern Sweden assembled and connected, ready to 'plug and play' in minutes. Both companies' unwavering focus on data center optimization ensures consistent delivery of infrastructure that can quickly scale to meet customers' growing digital needs without compromising on data security, service quality or availability.
A focus on the flexibility, scalability and other competitive advantage inherent in open technology models is another part of their DNA that the two companies share. Both participate in the Open Compute Project (OCP) - a large and growing collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure from data-heavy trends like the Internet of Things, AI/ML and 5G. As a Platinum member of OCP, ITRenew built Sesame on open architecture that drew from thousands of person-years of design effort by the organization's membership and was proven via extensive use in hyperscale data centers. As an OCP Ready™ Colo Facility Hydro66 offers Enterprise clients an assured way to deploy OCP servers, storage and networking equipment in an extremely cost-effective and scalable way. Compliance means a proven method for accepting OCP pre-built racks, safe in the knowledge that the data center has been pre-vetted and meets or exceeds all the criteria for hosting OCP gear.
Aidin Aghamiri, CEO, ITRenew says: "Hydro66 backs their belief that forward-thinking, innovative companies deserve better, cheaper, and truly environmentally friendly colocation solutions, with a conscientious approach to democratizing access and increasing sustainability that closely matches our own. Together, we have the opportunity and imperative to provide real alternatives to outdated, wasteful behaviors that bring benefits normally reserved for hyperscalers to the broader service provider, enterprise, and startup markets. Green, innovative, open and affordable data center solutions are not only the way forward, they are real now."
To learn more, join Ali Fenn and David Rowe in conversation at the OCP Virtual Summit, for
The TCO of OCP – Maximize Your Financial & Sustainability Results Today, live May 13 at 12:30pm PT. Register for free here.
About ITRenew
ITRenew, the Circular Cloud leader, refuses to settle for a world that pits economic success against social good. We've replaced outdated deploy-and-dispose paradigms with solutions that keep IT assets in their highest utility for as long as possible. These innovative products and services create new loops of life, from the cloud to the edge, that unleash the technology's full financial value and maximum sustainability potential. Our proven track record for creating new markets and expanding existing ones is why the world's leading hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises work with us to revolutionize how their hardware is managed and deployed globally.
To learn more about our comprehensive portfolio of decommissioning and data security services, edge and component products and rack-scale compute and storage solutions, visit www.itrenew.com and follow ITRenew on LinkedIn and Twitter @ITRenewinc.
About Hydro66
Specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting and cloud infrastructure. The Company hosts IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility. Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in cloud infrastructure as well as traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com