Vacation rental management company launches new franchise in Texas
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is thrilled to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in North Dallas, Texas, now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations North Dallas – owned and managed by Cristi Sliter – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Plano, Addison, Denton, Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville and other areas within the North Dallas region. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"We are excited to bring iTrip's exceptional short-term rental property management to owners and guests in North Dallas," said Cristi Sliter, iTrip Vacations North Dallas owner. "Our world-class marketing and advanced technology platform provide the tools to ensure homeowners achieve their investment potential and guests have a terrific experience. We look forward to offering people the opportunity to gather and make memories in North Dallas."
The Texas expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations has enjoyed incredible growth in 2021 and so far in 2022, as we continue to focus on innovation, automation, and industry-leading technology," says Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
The North Dallas region offers access to both big-city amenities and small-town charm. Popular things to do include outdoor recreation at nearby lakes and parks, watching sports, touring museums, shopping, sightseeing, and live events. Visitors also enjoy exploring downtown areas, theaters, breweries and annual festivals.
To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations North Dallas at 972-649-0454 (Local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
