TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the age of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), an all-or-nothing approach is not usually practical. Some research participants prefer to speak to study staff in person, and may find that remote technology alone doesn't establish the trust they need to enroll with confidence. Accommodating patient preference requires a hybrid eConsent model which allows for remote and on-site enrollment.
Register for this webinar to hear experts from Castor and Lightship discuss opportunities that will help researchers develop a more successful strategy for their patient enrollment. From eRecruitment to pre-screening and consent, we'll discuss how anticipating and accommodating patient preferences streamlines enrollment and increases retention across the trial.
In this webinar, participants will learn about:
- Making patient preference easy in the enrollment process
- eConsent challenges and solutions
- Steps to consider when implementing hybrid eConsent
- An end-to-end eConsent solution for recruitment, pre-screening and remote consent
Join Sam Eells, Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer, Lightship; and Derk Arts, Founder and CEO of Castor, for the live webinar on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9am PDT (12pm EDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit It's a Matter of Choice: Hybrid eConsent for On-Site or Remote Patient Enrollment.
