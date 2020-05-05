CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a new day at Vology as the company names a new CEO, Tom York, a current Vology board member. In addition, Steve Torres has been promoted to president and board member. The tenured executives join the existing leadership team in its commitment to strengthening Vology's employee-focused culture and positioning the company for growth as technology continues to provide creative solutions to help create the workplace of the future.
Tom York is an experienced information technology services and support executive with global expertise in sales, marketing, delivery, strategy and business transformation. His experience was built with a decades-long career at IBM, followed by leading private equity-owned IT services companies through turnarounds, transformation, and reinvention strategies.
Steve Torres was Vology's chief operating & financial officer from 2007 to 2016, where he was instrumental in navigating the company through the recession and positioning it for hyper-growth. This resulted in Vology growing revenue from $17 million to more than $175 million. In October 2019, Vology recruited Steve back to the company to help finalize its transformation into a strategic solutions provider focused on cloud, managed IT and security services.
"We are committed to becoming an employee-led company. While this is an exciting day for me and Steve, we have an impressive team supporting us, with a commitment to the employee experience. Vology has a strong technology services history, so we believe by focusing on the employee experience we will be able to better serve our clients," said York.
"We have an impressive team and solid plan to not only navigate through the conditions set upon us by COVID-19, but to become a much stronger and more focused company," added Torres.
As a comprehensive cloud, managed IT and security services company, Vology is well positioned to support the remote work environment, provide the ability to quickly scale resources during times of need, and ensure seamless business continuity and disaster recovery. When the COVID-19 pandemic mandated that businesses quickly shift to remote work environments, Vology acted as a critical cloud and IT infrastructure technology partner to assist hundreds of companies in maintaining operations and ensuring business continuity. As the workplace will undoubtedly continue to transform in the months and years ahead, Vology's team remains committed to providing innovative technology solutions to enable businesses to succeed.
About Vology
Vology is a leading provider of managed IT, cloud and security services as part of technology solutions that drive digital transformation and enable growth. As an end-to-end cloud solutions provider offering assessment, migration, and hosting services, along with its unique customer portal, OPUS, that enables seamless self-service provisioning, Vology helps mid-size enterprises reduce IT costs, improve customer service, and boost productivity.
Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 215,000 devices at 40,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. Vology is ranked as a leading Managed Services Provider on the 2019 MSP 501 list and the CRN Solution Provider 500, MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists. To learn more about Vology, visit vology.com. To keep up with industry trends and news, read Vology's blog. Connect with Vology on Linkedln and Twitter.
