Chef Uniforms, a multi-channel retailer of chef apparel, shoes, and accessories, has launched its new customer-focused e-commerce website.
"The new e-commerce site takes Chef Uniform's customer experience to the next level," said Susan Masimore, CEO of Chef Uniforms. "It's an amazing showcase for all the ways we serve the chef and hospitality industries."
Key features of the new site include:
- Easier shopping – An all-new search function makes it easy for customers to find what they're looking for. Quick Add lets them "see it, buy it" from search results.
- Enhanced product pages – Clear, enticing photography shows off garment details. On-point copy gives accurate information in an easy-to-read format.
- Finish your Look – Need pants to go with that new chef coat? Our "Finish Your Look" tool finds matching styles in just-right sizes.
- Account creation – Allows customers to tailor their shopping experience – saving logos, past orders, payment methods, and more.
"It's no exaggeration to say Chef Uniforms has apparel, shoes, and accessories for everyone," said Masimore. "The new site will make it so easy for customers to find styles they love – and buy them again and again. We can't wait to welcome them to our biggest, brightest, most beautiful store."
About Chef Uniforms
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ChefUniforms.com is an industry leader in the production and distribution of high-quality culinary and hospitality apparel worldwide. Chef Uniforms provides high quality, affordable prices, and lasting value. For more information, please visit https://www.chefuniforms.com. Follow Chef Uniforms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
