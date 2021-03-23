DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITServe Alliance has contributed $25,000 to Plano-based North Texas Food Bank to help replenish necessary food supplies for area residents experiencing high levels of unemployment or reduced income due to the current pandemic. After the recent ice storm debilitated the North Texas community for more than one week, the Food Bank has seen an even greater increase in need.
"This donation could not have come at a better time," said Courtney Bagot, Director of Individual and Corporate Giving for the North Texas Food Bank. "Many of the clients we are currently serving have never needed food assistance before this pandemic. This gift allows us to help food-insecure North Texans, as well as help all of our neighbors who are struggling to provide for themselves and their families during this uncertain time."
This is not the first time that ITServe Alliance has supported the NTFB and their critical mission, in May 2020, ITServe Alliance donated funds to the NTFB which was used to to help feed the front line workers. "ITServe Alliance is proud to partner with and support North Texas Food Bank. We are committed to ensuring our local communities receive the much needed help, especially during these testing times," said Raghu Chittimalla (President, ITServe Alliance)
ITServe has launched a new initiative called ITServe Alliance CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) in January 2020 and is committed to supporting the local communities where our members live in across 16 chapters (Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Florida, North East, Philadelphia, Detroit, Columbus, Chicago, St. Louis, DMV, Los Angeles, Bay Area, Phoenix & Seattle) through our charitable programs (viz., Food Banks, Food Drives, STEM, Supporting our First Responders, etc.,)
ITServe Alliance CSR (Dallas Chapter) continues to support North Texas Food Bank in its endeavors to alleviate hunger across the North Texas region. ITServe Alliance CSR focuses on contributing to the communities it is present in by supporting our First Responders, initiating food drives, stepping in to help with rehabilitation efforts in the wake of natural disasters, providing STEM assistance to under privileged kids, etc.
About the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.
NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.
About ITServe
ITServe Alliance is the largest Association of IT Solutions & Services organizations in the US, representing over 1,200+ member companies through their 16 Regional Chapters. ITServe Alliance is the voice of many IT companies functioning with similar interests across the United States. Over the last 10 year, ITServe Alliance has evolved into a strong & well-respected organization representing 1200+ companies providing the voice and platform to collaborate and initiate measures in the direction of protecting their common interests and ensuring the collective success of its' member companies and serve the local communities. Since its inception in 2010, ITServe Alliance has served to strengthen the knowledge, skills, and enhance value of its members across the nation through its 16 Regional Chapters. ITServe Alliance's primary goal is to provide Local employment and it takes enormous pride in serving the local communities through its CSR Initiative as part of giving back to the community
Media Contact
Raghu Chittimalla, ITServe Alliance, +1 240-281-7413, prmedia@itserve.org
Anna Kurian, 214-724-6565, annak@ntfb.org
SOURCE ITServe Alliance