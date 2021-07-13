CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITServe Alliance is proud to announce the launch of the 17TH Chapter (Charlotte, NC) of ITServe Alliance (http://www.itserve.org). There will be a grand launch function in the great city of Charlotte, North Carolina on July 16, 2021 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm ET @ Sonesta, 5700 Westpark Dr, Charlotte. This new Chapter Launch will have a profound impact on the Charlotte community through these Small & Medium Business in the IT space in terms of employment creation, retention, growth, and help the community through our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).
ITServe National President, Raghu Chittimalla said that Charlotte has been part of our plans to launch this new chapter for the last two years and had to put it on hold due to the pandemic, and now is the appropriate time to make this a reality. He also said that his leadership team is super excited about this event and the opportunity to serve and make a positive difference.
Dev Aerrabolu, ITServe National President Elect added that this initiative will help the small & medium businesses which are economic engines of this Great Nation.
Charlotte Chapter launch is combined with the Kickoff event of ITServe's Annual Synergy Conference 2021. There are going to be many eminent and distinguished personalities who would grace the occasion and be part of this grand event. Jay Chaudhuri - North Carolina State Senator & Minority Whip, Mujtaba Mohammed - NC State Senator, Wesley Harris - NC State Representative, Jennifer Roberts - Former Mayor of Charlotte, and Steve Rao- At Large council member of Morrisville, Vijay Rangineni, CEO-IT Investment, GOVT of Telangana and Sheela Murthy - Immigration Attorney of Murthy Law Firm.
ITServe Governing Board Chair Shashi Devireddy has expressed plans to expand to many communities across the country and have the opportunity to serve in all 50 states in the years ahead. He would like to encourage all small and medium IT business owners to take this opportunity to be part of the process, help build communities with good-paying jobs and serve the needy to uplift the socio-economic conditions through our CSR.
ITServe Alliance's Vision is to empower Local community and Government.
ITServe Alliance is the largest association of IT services companies in the United States.
- 1,200+ member Small & Medium scale companies.
- 16 chapters established across 13 States and doing business all over the Country.
- 80,000+ IT professionals employed by member companies throughout the United States of America.
- $6+ billion in revenue generated annually.
ITServe Alliance members are U.S. based businesses that are meeting the demands for highly skilled professionals in the IT industry. ITServe Alliance members maintain and build vital IT systems for corporations, governments and other organizations. Whether it's supporting their clients' IT projects or delivering a complete IT solution for their clients, ITServe Alliance members are working on systems that impact all Americans on a daily basis. In addition, ITServe Alliance members are unwavering in their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to local communities across the country.
