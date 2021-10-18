RESEARCH TRIANGLE CENTER, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) has released the results of the search for the 2021 Top Ten Emerging Technologies in Chemistry. The goal of this project is to showcase the transformative value of Chemistry and to inform the general public on the potential of the chemical sciences to foster the well-being of Society and the sustainability of our planet. The Jury, a selection of international experts, identified different emerging technologies, scientific advances in between a discovery and a fully-commercialized idea, with outstanding potential to open new opportunities in chemistry, sustainability, and beyond.
Note that this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis - one of the Top Ten Emerging Technologies in Chemistry selected in 2019. Freely available in the IUPAC journal Pure and Applied Chemistry is a special topic paper by Benjamin List entitled "Organocatalysis Emerging as a Technology," see: https://doi.org/10.1515/pac-2021-0501
The 2021 finalists are (in alphabetical order):
- Artificial humic matter from biomass
- Blockchain technology
- Chemiluminescence for biological use
- Chemical synthesis of RNA and DNA
- Semi-synthetic life
- Single cell metabolomics
- Sonochemical coatings
- Superwettability
- Sustainable production of ammonia
- Targeted protein degradation
IUPAC Vice President, Professor Javier García Martínez, said that "In the last months, we have witnessed how vital chemistry is in facing and overcoming our most pressing challenges. Moving forward, these threats will only be more complex and unpredictable. In this regard, the recent IPCC report alerts us to the risk posed by climate change for our survival. We hope this year's edition arouses the same interest and attention as previous IUPAC Top Ten selections."
The 2021 Top Ten Emerging Technologies in Chemistry are further detailed in an open-access feature article published in the October issue of 'Chemistry International'. Fernando Gomollón-Bel, the author, remarks: "While highlighting breakthroughs for a circular, climate-neutral future, the selected IUPAC Top Ten technologies will change our world for the better, making a more thoughtful use of our resources, favoring more efficient transformations, and providing more sustainable solutions in applications."
The article is freely-available at the following link: https:// http://www.bit.ly/IUPACTop2021
