SINGAPORE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivacy – the industry's leading VPN provider – has unveiled a browser VPN extension for Google Chrome.
The purpose of introducing the Chrome VPN extension is to cut down on the time needed to download, install and operate the dedicated VPN application.
Some noteworthy features to expect from the Chrome extension (https://www.ivacy.com/download-vpn/chrome-vpn-extension/) are as follows:
- Masked IP: Users can connect to one of many servers across the globe, thus hiding their original IP in the process.
- WebRTC Protection: With WebRTC protection, internet users' IP remains intact while remaining leak-proof at all times.
- Unlimited Streaming: Unlimited access to all music and video streaming websites. Also live stream sporting events such as IPL (https://www.ivacy.com/blog/watch-ipl-live-online-free/) and UFC.
- Blazing Fast Download & Upload Speeds: No restrictions on upload and download speeds. No speed throttling either.
Ivacy, in the past decade, has kept well on its promise to release new apps along with upgrades for existing ones. Having previously released updates for its Windows, Android, iOS and Kodi app, Ivacy has ensured that its users can download VPN on all kinds of platforms.
The launch of Ivacy VPN's Chrome Extension is just another step forward in the company's vision to provide unrestricted and secure internet to users. To download Ivacy's Chrome VPN extention, click here: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ivacy-vpn-best-chrome-vpn/lblebdecfhdegbeoejplcpmhibbkbkin
About Ivacy:
Ivacy VPN is an industry veteran in premium VPN services that enables you to beat geo-restrictions, censorship, encrypt internet connection and browse anonymously. With the Ivacy VPN premium subscription, you get access to 3500 servers in more than 100+ locations. Ivacy pioneered the "Split Tunneling" feature in VPNs. Its 4.8/5 consumer trust rating endorses its reliability in the mind of its customers.
Media Contact
Farjad Taheer, Ivacy, +92 3412136453, farjad.taheer@ivacy.com
SOURCE Ivacy