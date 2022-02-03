SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With millions of NFL fans buzzing worldwide to live every moment of the Super Bowl 2022, Ivacy VPN proactively stresses safe streaming to all the traveling fans and those who would live stream the game via public Wi-Fi hotspot.
Super Bowl LVI will be the National Football League (NFL) championship game for the 2021–22 season. It will be played between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Cincinnati Bengals. The game is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Since the match is a global headliner, many NFL enthusiasts would tune into their TV screens, while a great bunch would live stream Super Bowl online. Events of such magnitude also attract their fair share of malicious hackers and cybercriminals. There are already rumors making rounds on the internet about how cybercriminals are alert to attack unprotected streamers over the internet.
Traveling fans who are especially planning to live stream on the go should be more concerned because public Wi-Fi is highly unsafe.
Ivacy, the Singapore-based security company, claims its servers are specifically optimized for streaming, which means cord-cutters can experience fast streaming and protection from hackers all the same.
At times of a cybersecurity crisis, precaution is better than cure.
