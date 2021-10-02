SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivacy VPN, the award-winning VPN provider, has proven its dedication towards its customers time and again. This time, the VPN provider has given its users more reasons to opt for its services than anyone else. With Ivacy VPN, users can now benefit from a more elaborate network of servers for channels worldwide.
The new and updated list of streaming channels amounts to 93, including BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu & 7 major Netflix regions. This move offers more value to the VPN provider's users, allowing them to enhance their VPN streaming experience to a whole new playing field.
To take advantage of the new servers integrated into Ivacy VPN for streaming, users can access it in the app under the Streaming tab. Once there, users will see an updated list of servers that will give them access to a considerable number of channels.
This move might have gone under the radar, but with the number of servers available for streaming, Ivacy has cemented its position as the top VPN for USA, VPN for UK, VPN for Canada, and as well as for Australia.
About Ivacy VPN
Ivacy VPN operates out of Singapore, and it has been a part of the VPN industry for over a decade now. The VPN brand is privacy and anonymity-focused while being completely transparent to its users to bolster confidence. Ivacy VPN has received multiple awards and was crowned the Fastest VPN at the BestVPN Awards in 2019.
