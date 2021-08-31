SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivacy VPN has continued to be at the forefront of progress in the VPN industry, which is why it should not come as a surprise that the VPN brand has become one of the very few to offer its apps for Apple's M1 devices.
Henceforth, Ivacy VPN will run natively on Apple Silicon, meaning no translation will be required for the apps to run in real-time. It is worth noting the updated app offers improved user experience and better performance.
Ivacy VPN for M1 devices performs exceptionally well, even more so than its Intel counterpart. Additionally, Ivacy VPN for M1 devices does not consume excessive system memory, offering 35% improved performance than competing native VPN apps for Apple Silicon.
Interestingly, Ivacy VPN users will not need to reinstall the apps from scratch. Users simply need to update Ivacy VPN to receive support for Apple Silicon.
Ivacy VPN has been a part of the VPN industry for over a decade now. It has solidified its presence as a premium VPN provider that grants true internet freedom with complete privacy and security online.
