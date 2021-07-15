SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keeping in view the magnitude of the Tokyo Olympics and the looming online security threats, Ivacy VPN talks about foolproof measures that give the fans a sense of satisfaction and utmost online freedom to experience flawless live streaming of the event (https://www.ivacy.com/blog/watch-olympics-online/).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics was postponed, but now it is finally back again. It is worth noting the event is still referred to as Olympics 2020 or Tokyo Games 2020 for marketing purposes despite it taking place in 2021 so don't get confused whenever you see 2020 and 2021 being used interchangeably.
The 2020 Summer Olympics, popularly known as the Tokyo Olympics or the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, is set to break global viewer-ship records. That's where hackers have a great chance to catch internet users off guard.
Hackers have already threatened to attack online streamers during mega-events. Of course, this threat should also be a cause of alarm for tourists, online shopping geeks and Wi-Fi hotspot users, all of whom are equally vulnerable to the threat of online identity theft or credit card information misuse.
Ivacy, the Singapore based VPN, constantly strives to provide internet users with long term convenient solutions while ensuring that their identity and privacy remains intact.
Using a virtual private network, like Ivacy VPN, will help internet users in seamless live streaming of the mega event and encrypt the information they intend to transfer or share over the internet during the event.
