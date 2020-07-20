REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP Ready status for moderate impact certification and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. It is also marks a key milestone and important validation for any federal government agency or enterprise that requires its cloud-based acquistion management solutions to provide the highest levels of data security.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The objective of FedRAMP is threefold: (1) Ensure that information systems/services used government-wide have adequate information security; (2) Eliminate duplication of effort and reduce risk management costs; and (3) Enable rapid and cost-effective procurement of information systems/services for federal agencies.
"Reaching this critical FedRAMP designation is a milestone and will enable our industry-leading platform to assist in optimizing the lifecycle of the $4.45 trillion federal acquisition spend," said Michael Arthur, Federal Business Development Leader. "Our highly secure platform, industry leading customer experience and proven ability to deliver rapid value align perfectly with the goals of FedRAMP and the Federal Government."
Purpose-built for public sector organizations, Ivalua GovCloud empowers federal acquisition leaders to accelerate their digital procurement transformation, enabling more efficient government, reducing risk and increasing compliance. FedRAMP is a critical advantage for customers, as it provides a uniform approach to risk-based security management. This saves federal agencies significant cost, time and resources.
"Digitization of public sector procurement has become a necessity and achieving FedRAMP authorization of Ivalua GovCloud is a critical step in meeting the growing demands, security and compliance requirements of our public sector customers," said Mike Cook, Head of Public Sector at Ivalua. "Our FedRAMP authorization continues to show our commitment to delivering the most reliable and secure cloud solution to support our customers in rapidly-accelerating their digital procurement transformation objectives."
In recent years, Ivalua has become the technology of choice for public sector procurement leaders throughout North America. Customers span all levels of government and include the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, State of Alabama, State of Maryland, State of Vermont, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and many others.
Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers leading federal, state and local governments and hundreds of the world's most admired brands to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers. Ivalua is recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts and maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.
