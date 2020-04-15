REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that its marquee annual event, Ivalua NOW 2020, will transition from a physical event in Washington D.C. to a virtual event, taking place on May 5 and 6, 2020. The event will feature presentations from the most innovative procurement and supply chain leaders on how they are accelerating their digital transformation journeys, and meeting today's business challenges.
The conference will address a number of critical issues, such as:
- How to accelerate the digital transformations required to free capacity, improve decision-making and enable scalable collaboration with suppliers and stakeholders?
- How to manage today's crisis, and prepare for the next?
- The technological innovations coming this year that will help leaders transform faster and further.
Leaders from the world's most admired brands will show how they are successfully leveraging how they spend and engage suppliers to build a competitive advantage and transform the world, including:
- The President of JLL Digital, Jon Stevens, on rethinking how to build a competitive edge, including the impact of COVID-19 on how companies currently work, how they will need to adapt over the long-term and the role of digitization in driving innovation and competitive advantage.
- The Former CPO of Rogers Communications, Michael Kalmar, on accelerating procurement transformation, including the potential to deliver strategic value from its spend and suppliers, and the importance of digitization in this process.
- The President and CEO of the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), Dawn Tiura, on need for leadership in uncertain times, including what is needed from leaders to help their people and organizations adapt and thrive both in the current COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
The event will also showcase a range of technological innovations and success stories on navigating each stage of digital transformation.
"The global pandemic and associated challenges to the overall business environment underscore the importance of procurement and smart supply chain management in driving business value, while also protecting the bottom line," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "Ivalua NOW is the premier industry event where our customers take center stage to showcase how they're successfully transforming their organizations and meeting today's complex business challenges. We are looking forward to showcasing the latest industry best practices and innovations that will empower them further."
Registration is free for procurement, finance and supply chain practitioners and can be done online at Ivalua's website.
About Ivalua
Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.
Media Contact
Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
Ivalua@Luminapr.com