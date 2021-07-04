SAN DIEGO, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivey Engineering, Inc., (IEI), an engineering consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Lydia Powers of Swartz Creek, Michigan, is the winner of the 2021 $1,000 scholarship essay contest. Currently a senior at the University of Michigan-Flint, Powers is a mechanical engineering major with a minor in Mandarin Chinese.
Originally an architecture major, Powers changed her major after realizing engineering would be a better fit for her desired career goals. "I've always enjoyed math and science, but I also want a career where I can apply my passion for languages," said Powers.
She currently works as a co-op student at an automobile supplier company, which works with a branch in China. "I would like to continue working at the company and use my degree to design and test automobile parts," explained Powers. "My goal is also to travel to China for testing and to contribute to cross-cultural communication."
Powers competed with more than 100 other college students from the United States. Applicants were required to write an 800- to 1,000-word essay on one of several topics and were judged for creativity and originality.
Powers' winning essay discusses five types of plumbing jobs that homeowners should leave to a professional plumber. One type of job she says a homeowner shouldn't attempt is unclogging sewer backups.
"Although many DIY sites suggest using a drain cleaner or even Coca Cola to clear your pipes, these can actually lead to more damage by corroding them," Powers explained in her essay. "In the case of a sewer backup, you should call a professional who has the necessary skills, tools, and PPE to safely take care of the situation," she said.
"Lydia wrote a well organized and impressively written essay," said Bill Ivey, vice-president of IEI. "And you can tell she did some research. Her essay dived deep into some of the plumbing repairs that homeowners should never attempt on their own," he added.
For Powers, a college education provides more than just a degree. "It gives me the opportunity to learn something that I am passionate about and would not otherwise be able to learn on my own," she said.
"We're excited to see where Lydia will go with her engineering degree and wish her the best in her career goals," said Ivey.
Overall, the IEI scholarship program, which began in 2017, has awarded $9,000 to university students of diverse majors. Any potential or current college or university undergraduate student within the United States is able to apply for the scholarship. The next deadline for essay submissions is May 1, 2022. For contest requirements or for more information about the scholarship, visit IEI's scholarship web page.
About Ivey Engineering
IEI is an expert witness and building systems consulting firm in San Diego, California. Established in 1994, IEI services clients in over 30 states. IEI's consultants have experience in the design, construction, service and repair of HVAC, plumbing and fire protection systems, as well as energy-efficiency related issues. To read more about Ivey Engineering and its consulting services, visit the company's website.
Media Contact
Lisa Zollinger, Ivey Engineering Inc., +1 (858) 587-2874, lisa@iveyengineering.com
SOURCE Ivey Engineering Inc.