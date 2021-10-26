NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IVIX, a technology company that provides technologies for tax authorities to combat tax evasion in the shadow economy, has appointed Dana Cass as VP of Marketing, with a mandate to support the company's rapid growth and engagement with governments and other authorities working to close the multi-trillion-dollar tax gap.
Prior to joining IVIX, Cass spent 9 years at Palantir, where as part of the communications team she led the company's global digital marketing strategy, including during the September 2020 IPO. She previously held a variety of roles on Palantir's business development team, engaging with government agencies in the US, Norway, Denmark, Australia, Singapore among others. At IVIX she will drive a global marketing program aimed at tax authorities in a variety of geographies, applying her experience in marketing, communications and business development.
Commenting on the appointment, IVIX CEO and Co-Founder, Matan Fattal said, "Governments all over the world lose trillions of dollars in tax revenue annually to the shadow economy. IVIX's technology-driven approach is a powerful new way for authorities to uncover tax evasion that takes advantage of enhancements in AI and data analysis. Dana's experience engaging and communicating with government decision-makers will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offering and our client base."
Already deployed in several OECD countries, IVIX's technology is helping tax authorities quickly and accurately identify and prioritize tax non-compliance in verticals where nearly 50% of businesses were not reporting income. IVIX engineers and analysts are rapidly developing capabilities for new verticals in response to client demand.
Cass says, "Data and technology offer many incredible opportunities for public servants seeking to serve their constituents more effectively. IVIX has a formidable combination of unique technology and strong business momentum, and I'm excited to help governments worldwide illuminate shadow economies and narrow the multi-trillion-dollar tax gap."
Cass joined IVIX in October, reporting to Matan Fattal.
About IVIX:
IVIX is the first purpose-built technology platform to combat the shadow economy. It offers a powerful data-driven approach that takes advantage of new technologies and the benefits of AI. IVIX's innovative platform that allows tax authorities to automatically analyze data to identify large-scale infringement in a highly accurate, resource-efficient manner. For more information, please visit https://www.ivix.ai.
Media Contact
Denyse Dabrowski, Bospar Agency, +1 2019167122, denyse@bospar.com
SOURCE IVIX