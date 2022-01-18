PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IVOX MEDIA today announced the launch of IVOX+, the new premier destination for independent and short films alongside classic movies and television. With a mission to truly support independent film, IVOX+ offers filmmakers a direct line to acquisition and licensing opportunities, and viewers access to exclusive films and content they can't find anywhere else.
The IVOX+ app is available for download in the App store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and in Google Play for Android phones and tablets. IVOX+ is also available on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and on Samsung TVs, Smart TVs, and emerging digital platforms.
"As a destination for independent movies, and short films, IVOX+ was created to support independent filmmakers and content creators," said Louie Comella, an executive producer and founder of IVOX MEDIA. "Launching IVOX+ from Palm Springs is an exciting moment for our company. Being so close to the Palm Springs International Film Festival, ShortFest, and near the Los Angeles film industry, and LA Shorts Fest, allows independent filmmakers to meet with us directly for film acquisition and licensing. Our door in Palm Springs is open to meet with artists and creators without the red tape of the big corporate studios. We believe this solidifies our commitment to truly support independent film," added Cornella.
IVOX+ costs $5.99 per month and gives subscribers access to independent features, short films, documentaries, and original entertainment, alongside thousands of classic movie titles including retro-comedy, classic Westerns and horror, vintage action and martial arts classics. Users will have the ability to stream content from the app to any connected TV screen, download movies and episodes as well as have access to continually updated curated collections, trailers and more.
The launch of the streaming service is also IVOX MEDIA's expansion into film distribution of originals including Beerliners exploring the world of beer, Distillery Arts featuring the art of crafting fine spirits, The Standup Comedy Hour, Modern Burlesque, Es La Realidad and several others.
As IVOX+ evolves to support independent media, the streaming service will add new movies, short films, documentaries, and originals every week, with classic B movies and old school TV shows. IVOX+ will be rolling out linear and live channels over the next year for original media brands, including Comedy Show TV, Food Civilization, and IVOX MUSIC, along with curated entertainment channels from Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and Houston.
ABOUT IVOX+:
IVOX+, is a premium OTT streaming platform delivering independent films, short movies, and music with a line-up of quality original series alongside 1000s of classic movie titles – all available on the IVOX+ app, streaming across all devices, and emerging digital distribution platforms.
For more information about IVOX+, go to http://www.IVOXplus.com
ABOUT IVOX MEDIA:
IVOX MEDIA is a media production company working in TV, News, Radio, and Film. The company has headquarters in Palm Springs, and Houston, with acquisition offices in Seattle, and Paris.
ABOUT LOUIE COMELLA:
Louie Comella is an executive producer and founder of IVOX MEDIA GROUP, an investment holding company with assets in Film, TV, Radio, and OTT. Producer & director credits include thousands of projects across various distribution channels, including MTV, iHeart Radio, MGM Resorts & Casinos, Major League Baseball, the NFL, PBS, Fox Sports, and Showtime.
