QUEENSLAND, Australia, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid a year of transformational growth, iVvy – a modern, cloud-based event and venue management platform – has added finance, sales and operations depth, adding nearly 30 new employees including several senior appointments across various departments within the organization.
As iVvy rapidly accelerates growth into new markets across the globe, it announced the following appointments have been made:
- David Macauslane joined as CFO and brings experiences from both listed and unlisted environments. David brings invaluable knowledge from investment banking, financial services, property development, corporate advisory and government, and joins iVvy as they move towards IPO/listing on the ASX in early 2022.
- Jane Monkhouse joins as Global Head of People and Culture to nurture and grow the entrepreneurial spirit and drive at the core of iVvy's vision. Jane brings 15 years experience as an international HR leader from multiple industry sectors and jurisdictions, including Asia, Middle East, Caribbean and Australia.
- Katie Devoe joins in the U.S. as VP Sales - West Coast. Through a long-standing career with leading hospitality providers including IHG & Hilton, Katie brings insights and understanding of the opportunities for the future in hospitality technology.
- Diane Walker joins as VP of Implementation & Projects, bringing many years of knowledge and expertise in hospitality and revenue management solutions. Her focus is on ensuring successful onboarding of iVvy's U.S. customers.
- Maria Macree has joined the iVvy family as Head Of Sales for the UK. Maria brings more than a decade of international hospitality tech experience to iVvy and is an expert in her field, identifying industry challenges and finding solutions for hospitality businesses with innovative world leading technology.
- Leon Hughes joins as Training and Implementation Manager in the U.K. With a hospitality career in large meeting and event venues, Leon's in-depth operational knowledge brings exceptional capabilities for the future onboarding of customers in the region.
A total of nearly 30 team members joined across the customer experience, implementation, product and development teams, with many more appointments coming in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Team expansion at iVvy comes on the heels of a $7-million investment (US$5.4 million) as part of a pre-IPO round aimed at furthering the growth and global adoption of the company's innovative sales and catering software. iVvy plans to list on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2022.
"The hotel, restaurant and meetings markets are rebounding faster than anyone could have expected from the global COVID pandemic. As these venues build books of business for the Fall events season, iVvy is perfectly situated to help them drive increased revenue while operating more efficiently," said iVvy CEO Lauren Hall. "Growing our team with these key appointments will allow us to scale globally, bringing disruptive and agile sales and catering solutions to new markets like Europe and the U.S."
ABOUT IVVY
iVvy's modern, cloud-based Sales and Catering software is revolutionizing the way meeting planners connect with hotels, allowing hotels to display rates and inventory for their meeting space online and facilitate real-time bookings. With enhanced reporting and analytics, hotels are provided with greater visibility over their business so they can yield their group rooms, meetings and event spaces to maximize revenue. To date, iVvy supports more than 25,000 users in 16 countries, with continued expansion under way. For more information, please visit http://www.ivvy.com.
