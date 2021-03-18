NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iVvy, a disruptor in online meeting technology, is partnering with Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) to help its elite member hotels capture more business and streamline event operations. As hotels prepare for the return of meetings and event business, ALHI members can access IVvy's cloud-based event management platform to facilitate real time bookings, drive sales and maximize yield.
"Our partnership with iVvy allows us to offer a full scope of services and tools that are customizable and fit the independent spirit of our member hotels and luxury customer," says Michael Dominguez, ALHI President & CEO. "To partner with an organization that matches our innovative spirit and serves both of our audiences allows for unlimited opportunities. This partnership allows our member hotels to focus on being the solution provider that clients expect from their hotel partners."
iVvy is a next –gen solution that helps hotels most past legacy sales and catering solutions, which are unnecessarily complex and built on outdated artchitecture. iVvy enables hotels to allowing display rates and inventory for their accommodation and meeting spaces online to facilitate real-time bookings, creating not just a seamless operating environment for revenues – but also reducing time and resources spent on manual processes.
"It is such a privilege to collaborate with ALHI," says Lauren Hall, CEO of iVvy. "We are aligned in so many ways and share the same mission and commitment to act as a true extension of a property's sales team. We appreciate ALHI's partnership, which is another validation of our disruptive, full on approach to helping hotels re-engineer and maximize meetings and events in a new era. We are excited about the opportunity to introduce all the benefits and value this partnership will provide ALHI's member hotels and their guests."
For more information about ALHI and/or its member hotels and resorts, planners can visit http://www.alhi.com to identify the nearest ALHI Global Sales professional or call the ALHI Group Desk toll-free in the U.S. at 866-303-ALHI (2544).
About iVvy
iVvy's modern, cloud-based Sales and Catering software is revolutionizing the way meeting planners connect with hotels, allowing hotels to display rates and inventory for their meeting space online and facilitate real-time bookings. With enhanced reporting and analytics, hotels are provided with greater visibility over their business so they can yield their group rooms, meetings and event spaces to maximize revenue. To date, iVvy supports over 12,000 users in 13 countries, with continued expansion under way. For more information, please visit http://www.ivvy.com.
About Associated Luxury Hotels International
Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) serves as a global sales organization (GSO) for its exclusive membership of the world's most distinguished independently operated or owned hotels and resorts, cruise ships and DMCs within the meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition (MICE) marketplace. With a dedicated GSO team of nearly 80 professionals located among 26 offices across North America and Europe; ALHI delivers personalized service and connectivity to a select membership of over 250 luxury properties located worldwide.
