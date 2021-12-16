NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivy Exec has launched its dedicated market research division under the name Ivy Insights. This new division connects clients conducting market research with difficult-to-source subject matter experts, decision makers, and industry thought leaders.
Ivy Insights will serve as the B2B division of Ivy Exec, which is a leadership and career development platform with more than 2.5 million members. Of this membership, 80% are Director or higher. By leveraging this elite, online community of decision makers and leaders, Ivy Insights offers tailored solutions for industries ranging from finance to pharmaceuticals. Ivy Insights provides clients with an unprecedented level of targeted recruitment, at the title, company, or skill level.
"With over 200 client partners now leveraging Ivy Exec's Network for market intelligence, it was time to establish a distinct brand that tells our story in the world of research. We continue to provide excellent engagement to our members via Ivy Exec, while providing the highest quality of subject matter experts to organizations via Ivy Insights," says CEO and Founder Elena Bajic.
"The https://www.ivyexec.com/Ivy Exec network now includes 2.5 million members globally, and the Ivy Insights Brand will now represent our dedicated division that partners with organizations seeking to reach what has been the most difficult subject matter experts, decision makers, and thought leaders," shared Alex Baranpuria, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer. "Our original roots in recruitment, combined with our digital-first community, gives us a unique position in the market. We are more than an expert network."
About Ivy Insights: Ivy Insights provides our clients with meaningful insights by leveraging our internal network of professionals. We offer white glove recruitment of industry experts for qualitative and quantitative market research studies. Our Market Insights team offers fast, reliable results for businesses seeking professional or subject matter experts across a variety of industries.
As an elite online business community, Ivy Insights supports and connects the very professionals that researchers seek to serve. Because of the trust built between Ivy Insights and executive professionals and the unique strategies implemented to reach these individuals, Ivy Insights has successfully recruited more than 1,000 market research projects with over 140 distinguished clients since 2012. Of these projects, 85% were conducted using qualitative methodologies that offer deeper, more thorough insights. These projects have spanned a variety of industries and focus areas from healthcare to HR, from technology to finance, as well as CPG and high-net-worth consumer habits. With a network of over 2 million professionals, Ivy Exec is able to source the right people for projects and facilitate actionable insights from industry leaders.https://ivyinsights.co/Learn more.
