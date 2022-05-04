The company provides an intelligent Route to Market solution to consumer goods companies in 57+ countries and is a leading retail execution tech provider.
SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivy Mobility is proud to announce that its Route-to Market solution has received Best-in-Class distinctions for Distribution Management, Mobile UX, and Retail Merchandising in the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring 2022. Ivy Mobility provides an intelligent route to market solution to consumer goods companies and helps manufacturers, distributors, and merchandising agencies to reduce cost-to-serve, improve field force productivity, and enhance retailer experience.
The report, authored by POI Chief Commercial Officer Pam Brown, highlights Ivy's approach to UX design from the perspective of every route to market persona as a differentiator. The report notes Ivy Mobility's analytics and ability to communicate actionable insights across the organization are their core strengths to reduce cost-to-serve, optimize assortments, reduce out-of-stocks, and increase same-store sales.
"We are proud to have received Best-in-class awards in 2022 POI Vendor Panorama. We continue to be a tech company that designs futuristic products for consumer goods companies. The pandemic forced us to adapt to new technologies, and we are building contactless RTM solutions to empower our customers in this ever-evolving environment," says Rajiv Prabhakar, CEO of Ivy Mobility.
Ivy's Intelligent Route to Market solution is outcome-driven, enterprise-grade, and highly scalable. Being able to maintain its position in the POI Vendor Panorama Report of 2022, a trusted voice in the consumer goods industry, reaffirms company's global expertise, innovation, and delivery excellence.
About Ivy Mobility
Ivy Mobility is a global leader in cloud-based software for the consumer goods industry. Since 2012, the company's outcome-driven, highly scalable, configurable, and intelligent route-to-market solution has been helping thousands of manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and merchandising agencies grow faster. The company has its head offices in Singapore and operations in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.
About Promotion Optimization Institute
POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving the promotion and distribution of consumer goods. Members of POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM)™ program, and industry-leading summits around the globe. POI aims to instil a financial and metrics-based discipline not typically found with other trade groups. The goal of our innovative approach is collaborative promotion optimization. The focus is on the customer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies. Executive advisory boards keep us apprised of industry needs and help us provide desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia. For more information, visit http://www.poinstitute.com.
Media Contact
Riddhy Mehta, Ivy Mobile Technologies Pte Ltd, 91 7406355355, marketing@ivymobility.com
SOURCE Ivy Mobile Technologies Pte Ltd