CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, announced it has received a Bronze International ECHO Award in the Health, Wellness and Pharmaceutical sector from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) for driving key business results for Medica through a multichannel 2020 New to Medicare integrated direct marketing campaign. The ECHO Awards showcase best-in-class examples of direct response marketing efforts that help solve the toughest business challenges, deliver authentic brand experiences, and drive return on marketing investment (ROMI).
The overall objective for the campaign was to improve results for a customer acquisition program targeting people who would become eligible for Medicare on their 65th birthday. Combining strategy, data segmentation, and creative design, IWCO Direct developed an integrated, multi-touch, multichannel, one-to-one campaign that increased in urgency over a 12-month countdown leading up to each prospect's birthday. Direct mail was the catalyst for the campaign effort that included social media, display advertising, and search along with direct response TV and print advertising. The campaign exceeded the set objectives by reducing the aggregate cost for acquired lead in direct mail and increasing gross response rates by more than double the goal. Digital marketing performance also contributed significantly to achieving the overall objectives.
"Receiving this ECHO Award highlights the talent and expertise of our marketing services team and recognizes the key business results IWCO Direct is able to drive for our clients," stated John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct. "It also recognizes our team's ability to approach our clients' marketing challenges from a holistic viewpoint to determine the best combination of channels to achieve their goals."
ANA hosted an ECHO Awards Virtual Gala on April 15, 2021, during which IWCO Direct received this award. For the 2021 ECHO Awards, ANA received more than 275 entries from more than 20 countries that were reviewed by a team of leading international judges. IWCO Direct's entry was one of 71 winners representing 12 countries, 31 global agencies, and 33 international brands around the world.
