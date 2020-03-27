IXI_Technology_Logo.jpg

YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. IXI Technology was one of 86 companies recognized by Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors.

"Customer excellence is a complete team effort from the procurement team in the front office to production technicians on the shop floor. IXI takes pride in its employees and products, and we are very pleased to continue supporting Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems as a 4-Star awardee," said Andy Morabe VP of Sales & Marketing of IXI Technology.

IXI is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business that has provided advanced electronics and software solutions to meet the unique data requirements of armed forces worldwide for over 35 years.

IXI Technology Contact:
Janet Pippins: janetpippins@ixitech.com, 714.221.5010

