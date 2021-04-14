AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading payment orchestration platform, IXOPAY has partnered with the pioneering payment fraud experts Fraudio.
The strategic partnership of two companies that provide game changing and market leading solutions will see users benefit from payment agnostic orchestration and state-of-the-art fraud prevention software. IXOPAY and Fraudio will offer clients a payment solution that enables them to have flexibility, independence, and fraud protection, allowing them to focus on their core business.
IXOPAY's scalable architecture gives merchants the best payments processing options per country, with intelligent routing, cascading, and unparalleled risk management function. As a best-of-breed payment orchestration platform, users also benefit from centralized reconciliation and settlements, along with simplified integration of acquirers, payment service providers, and risk service providers.
Headquartered in The Netherlands, Fraudio have removed the barrier to entry for companies of all sizes by providing fraud detection via a cloud hosted application programming interface (API). Once Fraudio is connected to the merchant platform, users will benefit from a high reduction of false positives, and as it is constantly learning it improves fraud protection with no additional IT hassle.
Machine learning is ideally suited to fraud detection as it is more accurate, fast, and highly efficient. This is because it evolves automatically. Fraudio's centralized AI brain is trained on billions of transactions and continues to grow.
"We give our clients the best. That is what we do. Partnering with Fraudio enables us to offer outstanding fraud protection from a company that shares the same core values as us and a market changing offering." Said Nathalie Siegl, CEO of IXOPAY.
"We are pleased to partner with IXOPAY. Its vision and user centric attitude is parallel to our own. By working together we can improve our services and the merchant experience." Added Gadi Erel, Vice President of Sales at Fraudio.
With this new partnership, IXOPAY strengthens its connectivity, ensuring its clients have access to the best service and products available on the market.
About Fraudio
Fraudio's mission is to connect merchants, payment service providers, merchant acquirers, card issuers and other players in the payments chain to a powerful centralized AI / smart brain that prevents, detects and fights fraud in real time, creating unrivalled value. Fraudio sets no barrier to entry: its accessible, democratic solution is 100% SaaS and on a pay-per-use basis only.
Please find more information about Fraudio here: http://www.fraudio.com
About IXOPAY
IXOPAY is a payments orchestration platform enabling independent, flexible and global payment processing. As a highly scalable and PCI-DSS certified "fintech enabler", IXOPAY fulfills the needs of large merchants as well as those of "white label" clients: payment service providers (PSPs), acquirers and independent sales organizations (ISOs). The modern, easily extendable architecture offers smart transaction routing & cascading, state-of-the-art risk & fraud management, fully automated reconciliation and settlements processing, comprehensive reporting as well as plugin-based integration of acquirers, payment service providers and alternative payment methods (APMs).
IXOPAY is part of the IXOLIT Group, founded in Vienna, Austria in 2001. With local entities in Austria and the USA, IXOLIT supports national and international customers across various industry verticals. The owner-led and -financed company has grown from 2 to more than 65 employees and is focused on building innovative solutions for eCommerce.
Please find more information about IXOPAY here: https://www.ixopay.com
Media Contact
Matej Mitev, Fraudio, +389 78501605, m.mitev@fraudio.com
Gadi Erel, 0648440765, gadi@fraudio.com
SOURCE Fraudio