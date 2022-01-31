SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iXsystems® today announced new growth milestones over the past 12 months with a 70% Year-over-Year revenue increase. The impressive growth is due to rising adoption of TrueNAS Open Storage software and applicable storage systems, including TrueNAS M-Series, TrueNAS R-Series, TrueNAS X-Series, and TrueNAS Mini storage systems.
While the enterprise storage industry is seeing a rise in demand, iX significantly outperformed the market in 2021. Led by TrueNAS Enterprise, the only Open Source unified software defined storage to provide business-grade capabilities, customers are choosing the platform for its full-featured, unified (block/file/object) storage for both flash performance and disk capacity. Now with over 1.1 million deployments and a new milestone of two exabytes of data under management, TrueNAS has delivered true storage freedom to thousands of organizations around the globe.
"Global market revenue for enterprise external OEM storage systems grew 9.7% year over year to $6.9 billion," reported International Data Corporation (IDC) in the company's Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker. "Total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 27.9% year over year to 22.1 exabytes during the quarter."
Significant iXsystems 12-month milestones achieved include:
● 70% year-over-year total sales growth
● 54% year-over-year international sales growth
● 146% growth in new TrueNAS Enterprise deployments over one petabyte
● More than 500,000 TrueNAS software downloads
● Partner generated channel sales YoY growth of 152%
● Partner deal registration growth of 154% YoY
● TrueNAS SCALE introduced
● TrueCommand Cloud launched
● TrueCharts introduced, a community catalog of apps for TrueNAS SCALE
● RevMatch Channel Partner Program opened
● Ranking among Top Five SDS Block Storage Solutions by DCIG
● Winner of 2021 Best in Biz Awards
"We are pleased with the company's momentum and technology milestones achieved over the past year," said Michael Lauth, President and CEO for iXsystems. "The commitment of our team has been exceptional in supporting customers and the important data storage challenges we address."
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high-availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company's enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
