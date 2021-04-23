LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J2 Innovations, a Siemens Company and a founding member of Project Haystack, has announced the release of Haystack Core, an open-source software library for the latest Haystack 4 open standard which can be used by developers to create new smart building and IoT applications. Written in TypeScript, the open-source initiative will enable more sophisticated applications to be built with ease and at speed. Haystack Core paves the way for a host of new solutions that can manage energy usage, reduce carbon emissions and leverage the latest technologies. By using the Haystack Core APIs J2 Innovations' OEM and ecosystem partners will be able to create their own Haystack based devices more easily, and faster.
Now in its tenth year since inception, Project Haystack is an open-source initiative that streamlines the way data from the Internet of Things is handled to solve interoperability issues between devices and equipment. With an emphasis on standardizing semantic data models, and using web services, its mission is to unlock the value from the vast quantity of data being generated by the smart devices that permeate our homes, buildings, factories and cities. Applications have been developed for automation, control, energy, HVAC, lighting and other environmental systems.
Today Project Haystack encompasses the entire value chain of building systems and related intelligent devices. Founding member companies include Siemens, ConserveIT, J2 Innovations, SkyFoundry, Legrand, and Lynxspring. Associate members include many other building-related suppliers and service providers of all types. Novel and innovative ways to apply Haystack are constantly evolving. J2 Innovations has recently contributed Haystack JSON, a new JSON encoding format that aims to improve upon the existing encoding format by making Haystack data more accessible for developers.
"It's significant that we're able to announce this just before Haystack Connect 2021. The initiative has the potential to take Haystack to a different level of sophistication in the smart buildings and IoT applications world and beyond," said Gareth Johnson, Senior Cloud Architect, and creator of the library, at J2 Innovations. "This is the first library written in TypeScript that fully supports Haystack 4."
"Haystack has always been about being an open, productive, and powerful development environment and we think this will inspire the community to innovate and build leading-edge software applications that will tap into the vast potential of the eco-system. And the more interesting apps being created will mean the more powerful and pervasive Haystack will become in our lives."
John Petze, Executive Director of Project-Haystack.org said: "This substantial addition to the library of Haystack tools and software applications demonstrates the continued efforts of the community to advance and streamline the use of smart device data. J2 Innovations has been part of the Haystack journey since the founding of the effort in 2011. We are excited to see this major contribution!"
The Haystack Core libraries provide a suite of powerful APIs that make it easy for working with Haystack data. This includes an implementation of the Haystack data model, filter compilation, unit database, Zinc, Trio and JSON support, client network support with automatic watch management and specialized Haystack React hooks.
The open-source code can be downloaded from GitHub, the largest and most advanced development platform in the world: https://github.com/j2inn/haystack-core
Jason Briggs, CTO, J2 Innovations, and Gareth Johnson, Senior Cloud Architect, J2 Innovations will unveil and deliver a presentation on Haystack Core at Haystack Connect 2021 on May 4 2021 at 14:00 EST. Gareth will also deliver a session on the new Haystack JSON encoding (a.k.a Hayson) just after on 4 May at 14:30 EST. The presentation will cover utilization with JSON and OpenAPI schema to create robust Haystack-enabled REST APIs and more.
Haystack Connect 2021 is organized and produced by the Project Haystack Organization—an open-source community of people and companies who share the vision that a connected, collaborative community can move the industry forward in ways that no single supplier can. The event builds on the inspiration and mission of the community to address the challenges of making smart device data work seamlessly across applications of all types through the adoption of a standard approach to semantic modeling of equipment systems and their data.
More information can be found at: https://www.haystackconnect.org/
As one of the founding members of Project Haystack, J2 Innovations' FIN Framework fully supports the Haystack standard. FIN is a software framework that can control, manage, analyze, visualize, and connect, ideal for OEM partners to customize and incorporate into their products or systems. FIN Framework is already used by a variety of system manufacturers involved in BAS, HVAC, lighting, and shading control in buildings.
FIN allows users to monitor, control and visualize all the operational and energy assets such as HVAC, lighting and security systems inside a building or buildings across numerous sites to optimize the comfort levels, safety and energy efficiency.
Natively built for tags and support for the Project Haystack 4 open standard, FIN provides an intuitive user-experience with intelligent data-management, analytics and simplified workflows. J2 Innovations' latest Edge2Cloud capability provides operators with a secure remote connection to FIN for accessing building data, servicing and upgrading of the system.
Additional open APIs to help OEMs and developers further extend or improve the framework have been added for more open third-party system and device integration.
About J2 Innovations
J2 Innovations is a fast growing, innovative software technology company based in California. They are the creators of the FIN Framework (FIN), a state-of-the-art open framework for smart buildings, smart equipment and IoT applications.
For more information visit https://www.j2inn.com
Media Contact
Jenny Evans, J2 Innovations, +1 (909) 631-4141, jennye@j2inn.com
SOURCE J2 Innovations