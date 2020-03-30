- Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65, and Evolve2 40 deliver concentration, collaboration and flexibility for modern work
- Cancels 50 percent more noise through Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and design(1)
- 40 percent better transmitted audio and twice the voice distractor performance powered by 10 microphones(1) in the Evolve2 85
- Three times more BT wireless range(1)
- Industry-leading 37-hour battery life due to advanced digital chipset
- Pending Microsoft Teams certification for seamless UC experience and meeting Open Office standards
LOWELL, Mass., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra today announces its Evolve2 range, the next generation of Evolve, its best-selling and market leading UC headsets for improved productivity2. The new range consists of the Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65 and Evolve2 40 and is engineered to transform concentration, collaboration and flexibility in the workplace. By blocking out more noise and providing better voice clarity, the Evolve2 brings distributed teams together, giving people the power to work from anywhere while staying connected. The headsets work with all leading UC platforms and are pending certification for Microsoft Teams.
Since Jabra's Evolve range first hit the market in 2014, the state of work has changed significantly. With the growing proliferation of global teams and remote work, there is a higher need for collaboration across enterprise locations and around the world. Furthermore, in today's society where our work and private lives overlap regularly, it is important that technology solutions can support every scenario. Taking the best features of Jabra's consumer audio expertise combined with enterprise grade technology, the no-compromise Evolve2 headset range offers features that suit every element of life – whether in the office or on-the-go and remote.
Future-proofing with monitoring and analytics
Besides elevating concentration, flexibility and collaboration, the Evolve2 range tackles an organization's need for monitoring and analyzing the entire UC ecosystem in the company to secure stable and high UC call quality. Evolve2 will integrate with leading software/monitoring vendors to allow IT directors and other decision-makers to analyze the performance of every Jabra headset and quickly identify the root cause of poor call quality, whether it's due to Wi-Fi router, UC infrastructure, or the individual user's headset settings. Moreover, the Jabra Xpress software enables easy and secure management of headsets, allowing for firmware updates and the implementation of new features while making life easier for the IT department.
Leading sound and voice performance
Fueled by 150 years of audio engineering excellence, Jabra has a proven track record in sound engineering. Compared to Jabra's existing Evolve range, the Evolve2 85 is a purely digital headset that delivers 50 percent better noise cancelation via the Digital Hybrid ANC and noise isolating ear cushions with memory foam. The voice performance is powered by 40 percent better transmitted audio and double the voice distractor performance, which delivers a distinct focus on the user's voice while canceling distracting voices around the user. This focus is partly achieved via the 10 microphones that ensure both voice clarity and ANC - for speaking in even the noisiest environments.
The products within the range feature 360-degree visibility of the Jabra signature busy light on both ear cups to clearly signal concentration while working autonomously. Additionally, the wireless headsets in the range can be connected to all mobile devices. For these, the Jabra Sound+ App ensures a personalized and fully utilized audio experience.
The Evolve2 range includes three headsets:
- The Evolve2 85 offers Digital Hybrid ANC and ten microphones in total, including two microphones in the fully integrated boom-arm, which can be discretely hidden for on-the-go use, and eight in the ear cups. Users can enjoy up to 37 hours wireless battery life, 40MM speakers for immersive music, and an integrated busy light with 360-degree view on both ear cups. The headset has been developed to take full advantage of the latest in audio chipset technology, enabling the Evolve2 85 to be one step ahead in battery life, solid connectivity and audio processing. The sleek and comfortable Evolve2 85 is designed with both the office environment and mobile professional in mind, which ensures the headset can be worn regardless of where you're working.
- The Evolve2 65 has three microphones of which two are located in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup. The headset offers up to 37 hours of battery life and three times better real wireless range than the existing Evolve 65.
- The Evolve2 40 is a corded variant and offers the same comfort, durability and user experience as the Evolve2 65.
The Evolve2 85 and Evolve2 65 will include the Jabra Link 380, Jabra's new BT adapter (dongle) that will be available in either USB-C or USB-A version.
The Microsoft Teams variants in the range have a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which allows instant connection to colleagues and meetings. For these versions the special status indicator LED on the headset signals different alerts, such as a missed call or a new voicemail.
Holger Reisinger, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Jabra, said: "The working world is changing. Advancements are being made across all sectors, but productivity isn't improving at the necessary pace. Distractions are growing in the workplace; remote working is on the rise and so are the challenges with collaboration. This makes the professional world a fairly convoluted space, something the Evolve2 range provides an answer to. Our headsets deliver productivity, pioneer the digital experience and enhance concentration. We are confident that with the Evolve2 range we're offering the best headset for concentration and collaboration, while also creating a new standard in headsets for the modern worker."
Pricing and availability Available through Jabra Authorized Channel Partners, select retailers and Jabra.com April 2020. The Evolve2 85 and Evolve2 65 will be available in two colors: black and beige. The Evolve2 40 will be available in black.
Evolve2 85 STEREO MSRP $449 ($499 with desk stand for charging)
Evolve2 65 STEREO MSRP $249 ($299 with desk stand for charging)
Evolve2 65 MONO MSRP $239 ($289 with desk stand for charging)
Evolve2 40 STEREO MSRP $139
Evolve2 40 MONO MSRP $129
About Jabra
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound and video, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media; and pioneering video conferencing solutions, enabling seamless collaboration between distributed teams. Jabra employs approx. 1,400 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 6,2bn in 2019. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs 6000 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com
1 Compared to market leading product Jabra Evolve 80
2 Sold millions of units to tens of thousands of customers globally (Source: Jabra)