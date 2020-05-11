ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jackie Groark, Vice President of Security and CISO at Veristor, to its 2020 Power 40 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of extraordinary individuals selected from the prestigious 2020 Women of the Channel list. Groark has been named to the list for the second consecutive year.
Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to thought leadership, channel advocacy, growth, and dedication to the IT channel.
Groark has fused a strategic view of security operations with decades of information technology experience. She has collaborated with over 80 security vendor partners to help customers chart a course for comprehensive business risk protection. Together, with Veristor partners, she has built innovative professional services offerings that provide the security foundations customers require to protect their business from the risk of cyber threats. Among her contributions have been the development of a framework that has become the cornerstone of the Veristor security practice which is today one of the best-known solution provider resources for cybersecurity counsel and risk mitigation in the Southeast region.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
"It's a privilege and an honor to be named to CRN's prestigious list of women who are having an influence on the growth and leadership of the channel," said Groark. "The growth we have seen across our security practice over the past year has been exceptional. The support from my Veristor team along with the innovation and expertise they provide is second to none. I look forward to continuing to work towards the goal of growing Veristor's security services with new and enhanced capabilities to make protecting today's business easy, as well as, constantly improving on the value we add to our customers."
The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 40 Solution Provider lists will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Veristor Systems, Inc.
A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.