DALLAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been recognized by Environmental Business International (EBI) with six business achievement awards for leadership and outstanding performance in its corporate, environmental and climate change work in 2019 – the most of any participating company. The annual awards are administered by Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) and Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ), two leading sources of business intelligence in the environmental industry.
"As we face some of the world's toughest challenges, including clean water, affordable energy, connectivity, climate change, environmental pollution and economic growth, our people are working to find better ways to create an enduring legacy," said Jacobs Chair and Chief Executive Officer Steve Demetriou. "I am also very proud of the significant strides the company has made with inclusion and diversity – which is the central element of the Jacobs culture – continually empowering our employees to find strength in our differences."
Industry Leadership: Inclusion & Diversity – Continued to push the envelope in inclusion and diversity, including launching "Conscious Inclusion" training for all employees; broadening ethnic and gender diversity in its executive team; adding an eighth global employee network, called "ACE" (Access. Connect. Empower.) to celebrate and raise awareness of those with physical, cognitive and mobility impairments; and broadening LGBTQI+ recognition.
Industry Leadership: Hydrogen Economy – Developed a sustainable hydrogen supply chain model tailored for Australia's emerging hydrogen economy. Jacobs' global thought leaders developed a white paper which outlined a sustainable vision for hydrogen production in Australia by uncovering new insights into the critical role of recycled water and water utilities in decarbonizing the nation's future energy and mobility needs.
Social Contribution – Supported Destiny Village, Home Leone's anti-poverty program in the West Africa country of Sierra Leone, which is developing a new community and relocating more than 2,000 people from across Freetown's 62 slums to new, secure, low-cost homes.
Technology Merit: Simultaneous Simulation System – Developed the Replica™ digital twin software platform to quickly produce simulations of physical infrastructure and processes in the digital realm. Jacobs is applying Replica for a variety of projects and clients globally, including to minimize energy and chemical usage on water and industrial water-related processes, to develop alternative control strategies against wet weather events and to create digital twins of infrastructure around the world.
Business Achievement: New Practice – Implemented a new practice area using environmental DNA (eDNA) and metagenomics sequencing technology for ecosystem and biological monitoring, providing safe, efficient and unbiased biodiversity surveys in aquatic and terrestrial systems that are quicker, less expensive and more reliable than traditional survey approaches.
Project Merit: Ultra-Low Emission Zone – Prepared an impact assessment for the world's first Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London, England, which requires that all cars (other than taxis), motorcycles, vans, minibuses, buses, coaches and heavy-goods vehicles meet emissions standards or pay a charge. Following the plan's introduction, data revealed roadside NO2 reductions of 36% within the zone and 77% of vehicles are now meeting ULEZ standards.
The awards will be announced at the Environmental Industry Summit 2020, a national three-day conference and networking event, September 9-11, 2020 in San Diego, California, bringing together senior executives in the environmental industry.
