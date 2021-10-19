ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jagriti Kumar - Chief Financial Officer at NLB Services wins Gold Globee® in the "Executive Hero of the Year" category and wins Silver Globee® in "Outstanding Female Professional of the Year - Accounting & Finance" category, in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®. From navigating the coronavirus crisis to global strategic expansion, from technology investments to effective change management, Jagriti has been a pillar of strength of NLB's thriving growth and success.
As Chief Financial Officer of NLB services, Jagriti plays a pivotal role in the strategic growth of the organization. This includes managing M&A pursuits, crafting win-win organic and inorganic growth deals, ensuring compliance across continents – North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, managing strategic expansion into new lines of business and developing robust internal policies and governance systems.
Congratulating on this recognition, Bhaskar Banerjee, President at NLB Services said, "CFOs become transformative when they have an intuitive understanding of the business and can effectively blend their financial strategies with the growth strategies of other business leaders. Jagriti symbolizes the above trait and is a true partner to our business leaders. Her foresight, integrity and flexibility enables NLB team to execute growth strategies while maintaining financial balance and robustness. This award is a testimony to the perseverance and commitment of NLB team to stay focused, competitive and continually invest in building advanced technology solutions that help our customers grow."
Acknowledging the recognition Jagriti said, ""It is an honor to receive this award. 2020 was a challenging year that asked for creative solutions and collaboration across the organization. This award is a result of perseverance and resilience of my team and agility of NLB leaders to pivot during the pandemic. While the immediate focus during the pandemic was preservation of our existing business and intelligent cash utilization, my primary focus now is to optimize investments and growth of new ventures that will shape our future.
Founded in 2007, NLB Services is one of the fastest-growing transformational workforce solution providers. Our comprehensive range of talent solutions are backed by our deep understanding of our client needs and rich industry experience. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, our vast global presence and unyielding customer centricity have enabled us to forge strategic partnerships with leading Fortune 500 companies, worldwide. We are a strong team of over 7,500 professionals with unparalleled domain depth and exceptional digital expertise.
Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
