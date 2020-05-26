BOSTON and GENEVA, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jahia Solutions Group, a global provider of digital experience platforms (DXP), today launched an enhanced version of the Jahia DXP. This cloud-based solution enables customers around the world to better leverage content and customer data so they can accelerate and enhance their customers' digital journeys.
In today's digital economy, people want easy, instant access to information that helps them make decisions, make purchases, do their work and live their lives. The new cloud-based Jahia DXP helps businesses deliver highly personalized digital experiences to their customers, partners and employees – while accelerating and simplifying the way they create those experiences.
"Jahia's new enhanced platform helps organizations better view, manage and leverage the combination of their content and customer data without the need for deep technical expertise," says Michael Tupanjanin, CEO, Jahia. "This agility further empowers them to create the most relevant and personalized experiences for their customers, employees and partners in faster, new and exciting ways."
Jahia's DXP gives marketers at global organizations a faster and simpler way of delivering digital experiences to their customers while leveraging their existing technology stack. Jahia also provides technical support and training for developers, systems administrators and content editors to help customers leverage the full power of the platform.
"Jahia's DXP helps us get content out quicker, whether to whole demographics or a select group of patients. And since we don't need to spend an inordinate amount of time and money on it, I can instead reinvest in other activities that allow us to provide a better care experience," says Carl Collin, Vice President of Information Technology (Engineering, Architecture and Delivery), AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.
Why Jahia?
- Improved user experience focuses on streamlining the creation, publishing and personalization of content, accelerating overall time to value.
- New Jahia Cloud delivers a serverless DXP with autoscale ensuring performance and flexibility.
- New free trial of Jahia's Cloud DXP allows users to start using Jahia within minutes.
- New Jahia's StackConnect includes more than 400 out-of-the-box connectors with no code workflows. StackConnect allows customers to connect and build their digital stack faster while staying in their current workflow with their own best-of-breed tools.
- New Platform & Module Deployments, including OSGI, JDK 11 support, Tomcat 9 and Docker support to modernize your app development.
- Enhanced ability to consume content and data everywhere through advanced API/GraphQL enhancing the headless capabilities.
- Enhanced SEO, compliance and accessibility features through a SiteImprove integration
"Digital experience platforms are now at the center of many marketing technology stacks. We are committed to reimagining and evolving our solutions so our customers can deliver engaging customer journeys more simply and easily," said Rami Chahine, chief product officer, Jahia. "Jahia's new version and Cloud release is the next phase in our own journey to help our Jahiants as they digitally transform to meet the needs of their key audiences in a rapidly changing world."
About Jahia
Jahia Solutions Group makes digital experiences simpler. Built on a cloud-based platform, Jahia helps organizations all across the world leverage their content and customer data to fully engage with their customers. With an unparalleled level of flexibility and connectivity, Jahia integrates into existing technology stacks and can be customized to meet each organization's specific business needs and challenges.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Switzerland, Jahia has offices in Boston, Toronto and Paris. Jahia's customer community includes hundreds of global brands and organizations, including Ben & Jerry's, Nationwide, NASA and General Motors. For more information, visit www.jahia.com, read our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.
