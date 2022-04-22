JAIN honored for innovation in smart agriculture by global IoT provider Digi International in Earth Day 2022 announcement
FRESNO, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Jain Irrigation, Inc., the world leader in irrigation technology, today announced that it has won the Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, http://www.digi.com) 2022 Green Tech Awards in the Smart Agriculture category. Digi International is a global IoT provider, and its Green Tech Awards highlight excellence by companies working in the green technology field who offer IoT technologies that create a more sustainable world. The Jain Irrigation IoT smart agriculture solution integrates satellite imagery, weather forecasts, and soil information while leveraging machine learning and AI for farming automation and precision irrigation decision-making.
"We are honored to receive this Green Tech Award from Digi," said Aric Olson, President, Jain Irrigation, Inc. "Coming in the year that 'Invest In Our Planet' is the theme of Earth Day 2022, the Digi acknowledgment emphasizes our work at JAIN broadly in Ag Tech IoT technology capitalization, installation, consulting, training and support to be universally accessible by farms of all sizes. Global food security depends on this kind of investment happening on a mass scale. Digi has been a great partner to JAIN in developing our ability to serve fields where power is not readily available."
"In our second year rewarding green tech innovation, we are thrilled and proud to acknowledge the many ways in which our customers innovate to support a more sustainable world," says Digi International President and CEO Ron Konezny. "Our honorees are making an enormous difference in the global quest to preserve our planet. We applaud these efforts and hope they inspire green innovation."
JAIN irrigation helps farmers maximize their water-use efficiency and yield 'more crop per drop' with the innovative JAIN Logic field monitoring technology and dedicated water management consulting services for a successful transition to doing IoT smart, efficient irrigation.
ABOUT JAIN IRRIGATION
JAIN (http://www.jainsusa.com) is a fully integrated global food/plant production company recognized by Harvard Business as one of five global sustainability champions and the G-20 for lifting people out of poverty. Our irrigation manufacturing capabilities include everything from behind the pump to the flush valve at the end of the lateral and everything in between, including drip irrigation. We lead the industry in manufacturing technology, owning both our extrusion and mold manufacturing equipment providers. Jain leads plant science research globally across a variety of food crops and is staffed with some of the world's leading research scientists. With the Gandhi Library, Jain now houses the prominent collection of the world's best plant science knowledge in a single facility. Our agronomic knowledge is integrated from our world-class tissue culture operations through our food processing businesses. We research, educate, advance, manufacture, finance, propagate plants, and purchase produce for processing, all to fulfill the Jain mission, "leave this world better than you found it."
