SOUTH SALEM, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAM Direct is a marketing and advertising agency that helps innovators maximize their potential by utilizing measurable, brand-driven omni-channel marketing strategies.
"It is an honor to be recognized at the Vega Awards for our Campaign Audit and Brand Strategy expertise by such a premier organization," said Michael Weinstein, Founder and CEO, JAM Direct. The Arcturus Award is one of the top awards in the Vega Digital awards program.
ABOUT JAM DIRECT: JAM Direct is a marketing and advertising agency focused on driving profits through the roof for their clients. With an extensive background in Direct Response Marketing combined with unparalleled online marketing expertise, JAM Direct takes companies' products and services to the next level while maximizing their bottom line. JAM Direct also helps identify, qualify, and connect innovators with licensing and investor opportunities. Visit http://www.JAMdirect.com for more information.
ABOUT THE CEO: Michael Weinstein is responsible for leading the strategic direction and revenue growth for companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune-500 companies. Previously, Michael was the President of Bluewater Digital and the CMO of Allstar Products Group, the company responsible for launching the Snuggie and many other successful As-Seen-On-TV hits. Michael co-founded and took to market the mitten-shaped wet wipe viral sensation called Shittens and was featured in the infomercial, "As Seen On TV: The American Dream." As a musician, Michael is a professional pianist, having performed and recorded with renowned musicians worldwide. He is also an accomplished mixed martial artist. Visit http://MichaelWeinstein.me for more information.
ABOUT THE VEGA DIGITAL AWARDS: The Vega Digital Awards is an international awards competition that celebrates exceptional professionals in creative digital media. Submissions are judged by an International Awards Associate (IAA) panel of creative professionals. This year's awards program garnered over 1000 entries from 29 countries.
