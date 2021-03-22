MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies is excited to announce that James Loffler has been named President of Loffler Companies. James has taken over day-to-day operations of the company and focused on leading Loffler Companies' corporate vision and culture. Jim Loffler, Loffler Companies' founder, will remain an active CEO.
"James has proven his passion and dedication to the business and demonstrated his commitment to its growing success," said Jim Loffler. "We are in good hands with James at the helm. He is a trusted family man, friend and leader who is fiercely loyal, competitive, strong and a man of faith. We are prepared for unprecedented success in the years ahead. Here we go...bring it on!"
In the early years of Loffler Companies, James held many jobs within the company including warehouse support and equipment installations. Following graduation from the University of St. Thomas, he pursued a career outside of the business working for a local fortune 500 company. After a successful employment experience in the telecommunications industry, he joined Loffler Companies as a sales representative in the telecommunications business, moved into a management role, then Vice President of the IT Solutions Group. Under his leadership, the IT Solutions Group has grown significantly and been named by CRN Magazine as one of the Top IT Solutions providers in the country for five consecutive years. James will now be taking on the role of President of Loffler Companies.
"What Jim and Darcy have accomplished since founding the company in 1986 is incredible," explained James Loffler. "Their passion for taking care of our employees, customers, partners and our community has been truly remarkable. I'm excited and honored to build on their legacy and lead such an incredible group of people. Full steam ahead!"
As James takes on his new position, he is supported by the incredible leadership of Loffler Companies' executive team and the most talented professionals in the business. Members of the team, also promoted during this realignment include: Neil Lee, General Manager/CFO; John Hastings, Executive Vice President – Imaging Division; Joe Dashow, Executive Vice President – IT Solutions Group; Alissa Smith, Vice President – Human Resources; and Mike Maki, Vice President – Information Technology.
Loffler Companies is a national leader in innovative business technology, providing the most comprehensive product stack in the industry. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CRN Elite 150 MSP, as well as a top Canon, Konica Minolta and Xerox dealer in the country, the Loffler team works hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners, employees and the community.
Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security service, disaster recovery/business continuity, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, and on-site management of copy and mail centers. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
Media Contact
Mary Steffl, Loffler Companies, 952-646-6432, mary.steffl@loffler.com
SOURCE Loffler Companies