SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jamie joins Cyclotron with over 20 years of IT experience, 15 years of which have been in focused consulting services. Most recently, Jamie led the growth and regional expansion plans at another Microsoft Gold and NSI partner. Her background in delivery and operations management, office expansions, as well as leading a strategic national account management team, is a perfect fit for Cyclotron's growth plans.
Jamie is joining Cyclotron as we aim to expand our flagship product TeamsHub by Cyclotron and its services for global markets. The services will be focused on Microsoft's growth strategy around Microsoft Teams, Azure, PowerPlatform and Dynamics.
Jamie resides in Denver, Colorado with her greyhound, Emma. She enjoys traveling, sailing, and has a passion for the world of wine.
We welcome Jamie to the Cyclotron team!
About Cyclotron
Cyclotron was proudly founded in San Francisco in 2014 with the sole intent of accelerating the success of our clients by solving mission-critical business and technology challenges, through a proven network of industry-specific frameworks. We are a trusted strategic partner to many innovative organizations in the financial, health and life sciences, public, retail, and technology sectors. Our solutions combined with your investment with us boosts productivity, enhances collaboration, and integrates intelligence across your entire enterprise.
For more information on Cyclotron visit - http://www.cyclotrongroup.com
