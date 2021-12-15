SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS Software Corporation, the fastest growing GovCon ERP provider, has announced the hire of Jason Gilley as the new Vice President of Sales to lead the rapid growth and market expansion of its industry leading application, JAMIS Prime ERP. Mr. Gilley, a former Deltek Senior Sales Director, is an experienced software and services sales professional with over twenty years of business development background across mid-tier and enterprise environments. In his previous position, Mr. Gilley led the Project Portfolio Management division of Deltek responsible for the global go-to-market strategy including both direct and channel distributions. Mr. Gilley is adept at developing and executing go-to-market strategies for sales teams with a focus on consultative sales practices.
"We are excited to have Jason Gilley join our great sales team," remarked Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software. "With Jason's career in software sales and professional services across the government contracting, federal agency and commercial industries, he adds exceptional leadership and experience to the team. And anytime we can get another executive from our competitor to join our team, it means they can see the value we bring to the market. I'm confident in Jason's ability to lead our sales team and help JAMIS grow."
Jason Gilley will be joining JAMIS at an extremely exciting time of growth in the federal contracting ERP space. At JAMIS Software, Mr. Gilley will be leading the sales team in generating new business opportunities and assisting prospective clients through their evaluation of the JAMIS ERP solution for government contractors.
"This is a great opportunity for me to help JAMIS build on its success," stated Jason Gilley. "They are a great company with great employees, and have an exceptional product in JAMIS Prime that our industry really needs right now. With JAMIS' focus exclusively on government contractors, it truly gives us an edge over the competition. And I'm thrilled to be a part of this team and its impactful work."
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com or call (703) 215-9969.
