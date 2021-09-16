SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS Software is excited to announce their client and JAMIS CMMC Readiness Group member, Cask Government Services, is an Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by the CMMC-AB (CMMC Accreditation Body). The company successfully passed their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Maturity Level 3 assessment by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), meeting all C3PAO and ML3 requirements.
The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is required for contracts, products, services and supply chains to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CMMC certification provides a standardized assurance of proper security implementation to protect the Defense Industrial Base's FCI or CUI information from the constant threat of cyber and ransomware attacks.
"We're proud that Cask Government Services is a client of ours and a part of our CMMC Readiness Group, as they serve an integral component of the CMMC-AB's mission," explained Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software. "Together with the additional cybersecurity experts among the JAMIS CMMC Readiness Group members, Cask Government Services will be able to better assist our clients with preparation to obtain their certifications as well."
JAMIS Software adheres to the highest industry security standards like CMMC, NIST and SOC. For more information regarding JAMIS support for CMMC and the latest cybersecurity standards set forth by the DoD, visit: https://jamis.com/cmmc-readiness-group/
About Cask Government Services: Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Cask Government Services focuses on compliance, cybersecurity, technology consulting, business analysis and engineering services for the federal government and industry. Cask Government Services practitioners draw upon deep experience in providing DoD assessments and technical expertise, while working in focused teams of skilled resources. Cask experts guide clients through the challenges of modernization, using a holistic approach gained from experience in working with some of the world's largest organizations. For more information, visit https://www.caskgov.com.
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com or call (703) 215-9969.
Media Contact
Damon Scott, JAMIS Software, 703.215.9969, dscott@jamis.com
SOURCE JAMIS Software