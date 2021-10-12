SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS client 'Edwards Performance Solutions' recently announced their Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) course curricula has received formal award as CMMC-AB Authorized Training Material (CATM) and are cleared to begin working with Licensed Training Providers (LTPs) on filling CCP classrooms!
Edwards Performance Solutions' all-star lineup of Provisional Instructors (PIs) includes several of the CMMC Industry's most respected consultants, along with Edwards' own internal SMEs delivering their action packed boot camps. As a Licensed Training Provider (LTP), Edwards is approved to facilitate CMMC-AB certified classes to organizations and individuals planning to take CMMC-AB certification exams. Edwards is also a CMMC-AB approved LPP, providing concentrated CMMC knowledge through curriculum development to the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).
Brian Hubbard and Eric Levitas of Edwards are also members of the JAMIS CMMC Readiness Group, which is comprised of the JAMIS team in combination with a panel of experts in Cybersecurity and the GovCon regulatory and compliance landscape in general.
JAMIS has teamed up with these top cybersecurity experts in the federal contracting industry to give its customers the lowdown on the CMMC: what to expect, when to expect it, who needs be involved, and how to prepare for it.
"Edwards Performance Solutions is a valued client of JAMIS and we're excited that they are a part of our JAMIS CMMC Readiness Group," stated Jeff Noolas, JAMIS CEO. "Together with the additional cybersecurity experts among the JAMIS CMMC Readiness Group members, Edwards Performance Solutions will be able to better assist our clients with preparation to obtain their certifications as well."
JAMIS Software adheres to the highest industry security standards like CMMC, NIST and SOC. For more information regarding JAMIS support for CMMC and NIST SP 800-171 compliance, visit: https://jamis.com/cmmc-readiness-group/
About Edwards Performance Solutions: Edwards Performance Solutions helps clients increase operational performance by finding ways to improve productivity, profitability, and security. With two decades of experience working with both government and commercial clients, we ensure operational excellence to drive overall mission success. More than project managers; we're trusted advisors in healthcare, training, cybersecurity, and business process. Visit https://edwps.com/ for more information.
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit http://www.JAMIS.com or call (703) 215-9969.
