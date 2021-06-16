SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To provide awareness and education on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), JAMIS Software is providing their clients and partners an easy way to engage with industry experts in the federal contracting industry. The newly anointed CMMC Readiness Group is comprised of the JAMIS team in combination with a panel of experts in Cybersecurity and Government Contractor regulations and compliance, as certification will be required to work with Defense agencies and possibly other government agencies as they adopt the new regulation.
"Data security is a very high priority for JAMIS," asserted JAMIS Software CEO, Jeff Noolas. "And staying engaged with industry experts and customers on this journey to a new frontier is the best way for us to prepare for a new regulatory environment."
The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) will be required for contracts, products, services and supply chain to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). JAMIS Software adheres to the highest industry security standards like CMMC, NIST and SOC. For more information regarding JAMIS support for CMMC and NIST SP 800-171 compliance, visit: https://jamis.com/cmmc-readiness-group/.
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more on the JAMIS Edge in Government Contracting, visit https://JAMIS.com or call (800) 655-2647.
Media Contact
Damon Scott, JAMIS Software, 858.300.5577, dscott@jamis.com
SOURCE JAMIS Software