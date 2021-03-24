SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To develop a DCAA-compliant ERP solution for government contractors, JAMIS Software partnered with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company. Recently, Acumatica announced the first release of its semiannual product updates with Acumatica 2021 R1. With this release, JAMIS Software can develop a roadmap of future features and enhancements for their clients.
"This is a great news for JAMIS and our clients. Acumatica has been at the forefront and pushing the envelope developing business solutions with artificial intelligence and machine learning," stated Jeff Noolas, CEO and President of JAMIS Software. "While JAMIS Prime continues to be optimized for performance, scalability and security; these semiannual features and enhancements updates will further separate JAMIS Prime from our competitors, who tend to rely on proprietary coding that is only updated once every couple of years or longer. Together, JAMIS and Acumatica are capable of bringing these new product updates to our clients, to give them what they want and what they need."
With this release, Acumatica delivers several new features and enhancements (partial list below) that JAMIS Software will be able to offer their clients in the near future:
- Simplify operations with centralized vendor management
- Enhance the quality of CRM data with Acumatica's intelligent deduplication technology
- Maximize potential sales and simplify support by tracking contacts on sales orders
- AI/ML-powered mobile image recognition for business cards
- At-a-glance KPI tracking with a new speedometer on dashboards
- Optimize application workflows throughout the Acumatica suite with its workflow engine
JAMIS Prime is a DCAA-compliant, user-friendly, customizable and mobile ERP solution. And with a modern UI and flexible workflows, it's the business management solution every government contractor needs.
Acumatica continues to strengthen its best-in-class product functionality with mission-critical capabilities and productivity aids. Acumatica is designed for the way businesses operate today and in the future. Its flexible architecture allows for low-code or no-code customization and sophisticated capabilities such as data visualization, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).
Interested in learning more about the Acumatica 2021 R1 release, visit: https://www.acumatica.com/acumatica-2021-r1-virtual-launch-event/
To learn more about JAMIS Prime ERP, visit: https://jamis.com/products/jamis-prime-erp/
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more on the JAMIS Edge in Government Contracting, visit JAMIS.com or call (800) 655-2647.
