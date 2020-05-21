LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced that its award-winning SYNKROS® has been selected by Jamul Casino to deliver comprehensive gaming enterprise management across the 200,000 square foot destination. Celebrated as the casino closest to downtown San Diego with the most generous rewards system in the area, Jamul Casino is launching SYNKROS less than four years after first opening its doors in order to propel an even greater gaming and rewards experience. Konami's SYNKROS is set to deliver leading systems technology across Jamul Casino's 39 live table games, 1,600+ slot games, multiple restaurants and bars, and more.
"Jamul Casino will be taking advantage of Konami's Money Klip to provide their guests the option of enjoying a true cashless experience. It is the perfect solution for the new gaming environment, giving casinos the ability to provide a safe and contactless experience at the casino," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc.
"Our top reasons for selecting SYNKROS include its high rate of reliability, and Konami's reputation for strong customer support and responsiveness," said Josh Ford, chief information officer at Jamul Casino. "We also selected SYNKROS for its marketing and data analytics capabilities, to help us deliver greater entertainment to our players directly on the slot machines and help us gain an even greater edge in the highly competitive Southern California casino market."
With an industry-leading 99.9% uptime, SYNKROS' best-of-breed architecture allows for unparalleled reliability, as well as robust analytics. SYNKROS' single ecosystem empowers Jamul Casino to deliver targeted rewards directly to a carded player's slot screen or table game position, according to the guest's entertainment preferences and historic spend. The launch of Money Klip™ also offers players the convenience of cashless wagering by loading funds to their loyalty account, for easy, fast, and secure digital transactions directly at the gaming machine.
"As an organization that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the long-term interests of its community, Jamul Casino continues to build greater possibilities for future generations by investing in top tools and technology for engaging customers," said Jay Bertsch, senior vice president, North American game & global systems sales at Konami. "Jamul Casino has a vision for the distinct value it contributes to the region, and Konami is dedicated to delivering leading systems tools and core infrastructure to best support that mission. This system conversion was a great experience, and it's truly a tribute to the unified partnership and long-term commitment of both organizations."
Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.
About Jamul Casino
Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.
About Konami Gaming, Inc.
Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.
