NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARMSTRONG BEDFORD BERKS BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FAYETTE FOREST FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON INDIANA JEFFERSON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WESTMORELAND WYOMING YORK