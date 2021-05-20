NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -
The Janitorial Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 30.41 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Janitorial Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Janitorial Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Janitorial Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.
- Identify favorable opportunities in Promotional Products TCO (total cost of ownership).
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
Some of the top Janitorial Services suppliers listed in this report:
This Janitorial Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Aramark
- ISS A/S
- Jani-King International Inc.
- C&W Facility Services Inc.
- CleanNet USA Inc.
- Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc.
- Harvard Maintenance
- The ServiceMaster Company LLC
- Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.
- Verto London European Cleaning Services Ltd.
