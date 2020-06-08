BOCA RATON, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janover Ventures, a FinTech (financial technology) company focused on reducing frictions in commercial real estate finance, reached their minimum funding goal within 5 days of launching their crowdfunding campaign on Republic! The startup has experienced significant traction within only a few days of fundraising.
Founded by experienced real estate capital markets entrepreneur, Blake Janover, Janover Ventures aims to democratize access to the $3.6 trillion dollar commercial real estate finance industry.
"It's humbling to see the support we've received as we tackle the pain-points in commercial real estate finance," said Janover. "Execution costs and frictions run high on behalf of both borrowers and lenders… we're excited to be solving for that bottleneck."
The crowdfunding campaign will help fund additional growth and innovation of the CRETech stack at Janover Ventures. For a limited time, you can buy a piece of the pie and invest in the future of commercial real estate finance.
ABOUT JANOVER VENTURES
Janover Ventures is a tech-enabled multifamily and commercial real estate capital markets platform that is leveraging data, proprietary technology & digital strategies to build the future of commercial real estate finance. Their mission is to provide free education on commercial real estate capital markets. They believe that everyone should have access to competitively priced and structured multifamily and commercial real estate debt capital. Janover Ventures has been featured in Forbes, HousingWire and dozens of popular podcasts.
