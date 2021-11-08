CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onward, the Japanese ready-to-wear manufacturer and retailer, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Founded in Osaka in 1927 as Kashiyama Trading, Onward was one of the first apparel manufacturers to make and sell ready-to-wear clothing in Japan. Today, Onward sells high-quality women's, men's and children's clothing with a mission statement of "Enriching and adding color to people's lives while caring for the planet."
In order to make quick management decisions based on sound information, Onward needed greater supply chain visibility, standardized product data and the ability to effectively create centralized plans for merchandise planning, sourcing and procurement. Ultimately, these improvements aim to speed products concept to delivery. To achieve these goals, Onward decided to implement Centric Fashion PLM.
"Centric has a lot of experience in implementing solutions for all kinds of consumer goods, including lifestyle products, while providing apparel-specific solutions," says Michinobu Yasumoto, President and CEO of Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. "It is a solution that matches the complex value chain of the apparel industry, and can be implemented without major customization."
Onward's PLM project will digitally transform every process involved in planning, producing, delivering and selling products, explains Yasumoto.
"We aim to centralize product information, manage progress, shorten production lead times and optimize procurement costs by linking data from all brands, trading companies and partner factories with each system centered on PLM. We believe that this will enable us to offer products more in tune with what our customers want."
"We are looking forward to working with Centric and building a strong long-term partnership where we can exchange ideas and information about the future of the apparel industry and our challenges. We hope we can work together to change not only our company but also the apparel industry for the better," Yasumoto concludes.
"We are delighted to announce that Onward has selected Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Onward is taking a proactive approach to confront future challenges by investing in digital transformation, and we look forward to working with the Onward team to help achieve their strategic goals."
Onward Holdings (https://www.onward-hd.co.jp/site/english/)
Founded in 1927 by Junzo Kashiyama as Kashiyama Trading in Osaka, the company changed its name to Onward Kashiyama in 1988. In 2007, Onward Holdings was established. Onward Kashiyama, the core business company, operates women's, men's and children's clothing brands such as "Nijyusanku," "Jiyuku," and "gotairiku". In October 2017, Onward Kashiyama launched its made-to-order business "KASHIYAMA". In 2019, Onward Digital Lab Co., Ltd. was established, and in August 2021, it started a D2C project called "CRAHUG" to support local factories.
