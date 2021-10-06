LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The company has adopted Generis' CARA platform for ongoing work to answer questions from healthcare authorities around the world, leveraging the powerful automation and translation capabilities of the CARA Life Science Platform to capture, review and answer regulatory questions.
Questions will be extracted individually from the incoming documents, and then translated into multiple languages, providing Kyowa Kirin with a multi-lingual database of questions from medical authorities, so that users around the world can find answers in any language.
Commenting on the partnership, James Kelleher, CEO of Generis, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Kyowa Kirin to bring their products to market using the CARA Life Sciences Platform to ensure consistent Health Authority communications while reducing the burden of day-to-day operations."
The CARA Life Sciences Platform has seen a flurry of activity over the past few months as pharmaceutical companies seek to streamline the management and publication of regulatory, quality, safety and clinical information/content using a consistent global platform that can be easily configured to suit each new use case.
About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company with a more than 70-year heritage, the company applies cutting-edge science including an expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy and Neurology. Across its four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International – we focus on its purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork/Wa, innovation, and integrity. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at https://www.kyowakirin.com
About Generis
Generis is a UK-headquartered developer of world-class Content and Data Management technology for regulated industries globally.
60% of the top 20 life sciences companies rely on Generis' flagship CARA™ Life Science Platform for critical document and information management, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Gilead, Bayer, Pfizer, and Merck KGaA.
Today Generis serves more than 600,000 users worldwide, across use cases ranging from RIM, Regulatory / R&D and Safety use cases to Clinical, Non-clinical, Quality GxP, CMC, Pharmacovigilance, Medical Information / Medical Affairs applications and more. More at generiscorp.com
Press contact for Generis
Carina Birt, Sarum PR
+44 7970 006624
Media Contact
Carina Birt, Sarum PR, +44 7970006624, carina@sarumpr.com
Gillian Reading, Sarum PR, 7799153550, gillian@sarumpr.com
SOURCE Generis