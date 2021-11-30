SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JARS Cannabis has selected Smart Horticulture Lighting technology leader, Agnetix, for a new high-tech vertical farming project in Phoenix, Arizona. Purpose built for Agnetix lighting, this new state-of-the-art facility will feature over 2000 liquid-cooled PHENOM luminaires in a high energy density double-tiered configuration.
JARS Director of Cultivation, Ian Haselmire, spoke about why they were drawn to Agnetix: "JARS began this project with a simple goal: build a highly effective vertical cannabis farm. Vertical growing introduces additional design and operational challenges over single-tiered facilities. We selected the new water-cooled Agnetix PHENOM LEDs for their ability to displace heat before it accumulates inside our tiered benches, maintaining a consistent environment without stagnation and microclimates. The dense array of sensors built into the PHENOM platform further enables us to confirm the effectiveness of our HVAC and supporting equipment, highlighting areas of concern for immediate improvement."
Dr. Ihor Lys, Agnetix co-founder and CTO, explained: "The Agnetix HMI provides a unique three dimensional view of these sensors, clearly showing the conditions, plants and process in real time. JARS found this capability quite compelling. The PHENOM platform provides unparalleled insight for crop steering, facility management and operational improvement."
Ian continued: "In the short term, this capability speeds commissioning. Every facility goes through a break-in period, and the faster you can identify areas for improvement the faster you drive the projects' return on investment."
About JARS: Founded in 2020, JARS is a vertically integrated multi-state operator committed to providing the best quality cannabis with the widest variety of options at affordable prices. JARS is a progressive cannabis company that provides a welcoming and uplifting environment for its employees and customers. JARS dispensaries offer an abundance of product choices with knowledgeable staff that can provide insight into customers' medical and lifestyle needs. Our approach to products, design, and community is helping change the conversation about cannabis in a positive way. In a short amount of time, JARS has built a trusted and powerful brand resulting in rapid growth across multiple states. JARS owns and operates eleven retail locations in Michigan and four retail locations in Arizona, with multiple cultivation and extraction sites in Arizona coming online in early 2022. http://www.jarscannabis.com/
About Agnetix: Agnetix is a technology company on a steep growth trajectory focused on the development of advanced smart horticultural lighting and information technology solutions for commercial indoor and greenhouse growers – both in fresh produce and cannabis markets. The Agnetix Responsive Agriculture™ platform delivers meaningful plant and energy data insights for quick, informed decisions. The Agnetix system includes highly efficient, water-cooled LED lighting, environmental sensors, AI (Artificial Intelligence) imagers, data, and real-time monitoring solutions. Agnetix helps serious controlled environment agriculture (CEA) growers to significantly improve their crop yield, reduce their operating cost, reduce their carbon footprint, and run a more profitable business. http://www.Agnetix.com
